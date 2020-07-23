Jharkhand government has issued strict guidelines, 2 years in jail for not wearing masks and fine of 1 lakh

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has changed the guidelines in view of the corona virus in the state. Now those who do not follow these rules will be punished with imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of up to 1 lakh. The Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2000 was passed by the Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday. Under this, if you did not follow the guidelines, then very strict action will be taken against you. Also Read – Government said- do not charge till school is closed, then private schools have stopped online classes

If you do not leave the house wearing a mask, you can face a fine of 1 lakh and jail for up to 2 years. This was done by the government because the Corona figures are getting faster in Jharkhand. In such a situation, there is now a shortage of space in government hospitals. Although some people are opposing this decision of the government, but in view of security, this decision can prove to be very effective. Also Read – Rajasthan Coronavirus Update: Five more deaths from Corona in Rajasthan, 339 new cases, see where many cases

Jharkhand Cabinet yesterday approved Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and jail term up to 2 years can be imposed against violators of preventive measures of COVID-19 like not wearing masks in public places & spitting in public. Also Read – Yogi government’s decision due to increasing cases of corona, now 50 thousand rapid antigen test will be done daily – ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

If people believe, the Corona Isolation Center is being built by the government in residential areas. Due to this, there is a danger on them. There is now a demand from the government of the people that the isolation ward be removed from the station road and made elsewhere. Because it can affect their lives.