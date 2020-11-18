Jharkhand government reverses old order, giving exemption to celebrate Chhath Puja in public places

Ranchi: Reversing its previous order, the Jharkhand government has given permission to celebrate Chhath festival in public places, but with some restrictions. The state government issued new guidelines to revoke the earlier order banning rituals related to Chhath festival in public places like river, ponds, dams and other water sources. According to the new guidelines, people are allowed to celebrate the festival in open spaces outside the Containment Zone, while maintaining six feet of social distancing between two persons. Wearing masks is mandatory and individuals must maintain a minimum prescribed distance. Spitting is also prohibited in public places, especially in water bodies. Also Read – Manoj Tiwari says abusive to Arvind Kejriwal, BJP encircles AAP

The ban on stalls near ponds and rivers will remain in force, as well as barricading, marketing or decoration of electricity at Chhat Ghats. Bursting firecrackers in public places and organizing cultural programs, music and entertainment programs will also not be allowed. Chhath committees will assist the officers of the district administration in ensuring compliance with the guidelines. Any person who violates these guidelines, in addition to the legal action under section 188 of IPC, will be taken action as per sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2020: Delhi High Court did not approve of Chhath Puja in public places, said- ‘If you will be alive …’

Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the opposition BJP for allegedly doing politics on the matter. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself says that we have to maintain social distancing until a vaccine comes in the market. BJP is doing politics though. ” The BJP and other parties like the JMM had earlier this week opposed the state government’s move to ban Chhath festival in public places in Jharkhand in view of Corona. Also Read – Kasar Laddu Recipe In Hindi: Make Kasar Laddus in Chhath Puja Prasad, this is easy recipe

Earlier, a committee headed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh had said that the state government feels that it is not possible to observe social distancing and wear masks while performing religious rituals of Chhath on the banks of the river. Apart from this, he said that public baths etc. can lead to further spread of coronovirus infection. Thus, people were advised to perform Chhath Puja on the roofs of private premises such as houses, following social distancing and other norms.

(Input-IANS)