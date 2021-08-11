Jharkhand govt showered items on hockey gamers Salima and Nikki Pradhan, gave tests of 50-50 lakhs, house would even be to be had

Ranchi: Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan of Jharkhand, contributors of the Indian ladies’s hockey group, who made historical past by way of attaining the final 4 for the primary time within the Tokyo Olympics, got a grand welcome in Jharkhand. Leader Minister Hemant Soren venerated each those gamers. Together with this, tests of Rs 50 lakh every got to each the gamers. Together with this, scooty, pc and good telephone had been additionally proficient by way of CM Hemant Soren to Salima and Nikki Pradhan. Additionally promised that each the gamers will likely be given by way of the state govt by way of construction homes within the town in 3 thousand sq. toes.Additionally Learn – Pass judgement on Dying Case: SC directs CBI to put up case standing report back to HC each and every week

Each the Olympian daughters of Jharkhand, Salima Tete of Simdega district and Nikki Pradhan of Khunti got a grand welcome on the airport on their go back from Tokyo Olympics right here as of late. Later, in a program arranged at Mantralaya right here, Leader Minister Hemant Soren introduced him a test of Rs 50 lakh every, scooty, pc and good telephone as a present.

Addressing this system, the Leader Minister additionally stated that the federal government will endure all of the price of the remedy of gamers who get injured throughout sports activities competitions. He stated, "The place one has to stand demanding situations for livelihood each day, in the middle of restricted assets, the little kids listed here are bringing laurels to the state and the rustic with their stellar efficiency on this planet of sports activities."

The Leader Minister stated that the state is now shifting rapid within the course of constructing its personal id in sports activities as smartly. The federal government is taking steps on this course in a phased way within the passion of sports activities and gamers. He stated, “It’s just the start and there will likely be extra momentum within the coming days. For the primary time after the formation of the state, our govt appointed sports activities officers. Gamers who carry out smartly in nationwide and global competitions are being without delay appointed. To this point 40 gamers were given appointment letters.

In this instance, the Leader Minister wrote congratulatory messages for those two gamers on a hockey stick, whilst Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete gave autographs. Sports activities Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari, Minister Joba Manjhi, MLA Bhushan Bada, Leader Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Important Secretary to Leader Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka, Secretary to Leader Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey, Sports activities Secretary Amitabh Kaushal, Sports activities Administrators Zeeshan Qamar and Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete’s members of the family had been provide.