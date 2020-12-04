Jharkhand High Court asked the state government – by whose order Lalu was shifted to the bungalow of the Director of RIMS

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked the state government, on whose orders Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam, was transferred to the ‘Kelly’ bungalow, director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and again recently from the bungalow ‘ Transferred to ‘Paying Ward’? Also Read – Audio Case: BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan lodged FIR against Lalu Prasad, IG orders for inquiry

During the hearing of the case related to alleged misuse of facilities for treatment in RIMS by Lalu Yadav, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh asked the state government these questions. The High Court also wanted to know that on what basis Lalu’s sevadar was appointed in the hospital and who is responsible for it and who can be made sevadar in the hospital? Also Read – Rape after kidnapping, minor gives birth to a girl child

Earlier, during the hearing in the case related to Lalu in the bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Additional Advocate General Ashutosh Anand gave the favor of the state government. He told the court that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been made for the inmates undergoing judicial custody, under which their security is arranged and the process of meeting the people is decided. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav stuck on calling from jail, shift from bungalow to rims

The High Court also asked the state government that if the prisoner gets unnecessary people, then which officer will be responsible for this? On the questions of the High Court, the Additional Advocate General asked for time to file a detailed report, on which the High Court set the hearing for December 18.

During the hearing of the case, the CBI told the High Court that an FIR has also been lodged against Lalu Prasad for violating the jail manual. On this, the High Court said that it is a separate matter. The CBI said that the High Court had also asked the state administration to list the people who met Lalu in the last three months. On this, the High Court said that they have got this list.

The CBI took up the case on November 27 during a debate in the High Court on the bail plea of ​​Ilajrat Lalu Yadav in judicial custody after being sentenced to 14 years in four different cases related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam. Was and told the court that Lalu is misusing the treatment facility found in RIMS.

The court had then directed the CBI after hearing that it would hear the case on December 4.

During the hearing on Lalu’s bail, the High Court had in October asked the jail administration that how many people had met Lalu Prasad during his stay in jail, the full report should be filed in the High Court. In the light of this order, its report was filed in the High Court.

Apart from this, during the hearing on October 9, taking cognizance of the case of Lalu being admitted for treatment in RIMS for a long time, the High Court had directed the RIMS administration to submit a detailed report of Lalu Yadav’s health to the High Court.

The importance of hearing in both these cases, especially in the High Court, was further heightened in the backdrop of Lalu Yadav’s alleged call to BJP MLA Lalan Paswan from the hospital to topple the Bihar government. Due to this phone call, Lalu Yadav was sent back to the rims ward on November 26 from the bungalow of RIMS director in a hurry.

(Input: agency)