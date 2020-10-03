Jharkhand minister Haji Hussain Ansari dies of corona infection, CM Soren mourns

Jharkhand Minister Haji Hussain Ansari dies with Covid-19: Minority Minister of Jharkhand Haji Hussain Ansari died of Corona virus infection. Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari died on Saturday at the age of 73 in the Jharkhand government. Minister Ansari was admitted to Medanta in Ranchi after being infected with Kovid-19. Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted and conveyed condolences. Also Read – Expert warns, Corona epidemic may take more dangerous form in America during cold days

CM Soren tweeted and wrote, "I am deeply hurt by the death of my fellow minister in government, Venerable Haji Hussain Ansari sahib. Haji saheb played a leading role in the Jharkhand movement. He was a mass leader with simple gesture and conviction. Give peace to the soul of God Haji Sahib and give the family the strength to endure the hour of sorrow.

Let me tell you that Haji Hussain Ansari was a staunch leader of JMM and was elected several times from Madhupur assembly constituency in Deoghar district. Haji Hussain Ansari was extremely close to JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

After the death of the minister, Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam, Drinking Water Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Health Minister Banna Gupta, JMM Central General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya and others mourned.

Expressing condolences, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta wrote, “The death of Jharkhand’s Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari is an irreparable loss to Jharkhand and me. This sad incident has shaken hearts, may God rest his soul and his family and give courage to well-wishers. ”