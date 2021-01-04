Jharkhand: naked woman’s headless corpse found, private parts are cut to pieces, sensation created

Jharkhand Crime News: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Ranchi in Jharkhand. In the forest of Ormanjhi police station area here, a dead body of a young woman was found in the nude, whose private parts are also cut. Police have said that the body is being identified. Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam said that the girl’s body has been recovered and she has been sent for testing. Now whether he was sexually assaulted or not, it will be known after the postmortem. The matter is under investigation. Also Read – Jharkhand gang rape case: RJD leader gave strange statement, porn and item dance. Watch video

Please tell that on Sunday, the head cut body of an unidentified woman has been recovered in Parsa Patra forest behind Sai University Kuchhu of Ormanjhi police station area of ​​Ranchi district. There is not a single cloth on the body of the dead body. The age of the deceased woman is said to be around 19-20 years old. Also Read – Wife lost punishment for missing mobile so that humanity becomes ashamed

The severed head of the woman is being searched around the scene. So far no information has been received regarding the incident and the woman. Police is also questioning the people around. The incident has spread in the area due to the spread of information. A large number of people reached the spot. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Naked corpse of a girl cut from 15 pieces of plastic sack, killer taken away

A stove and a few bottles of liquor used to cook food have also been found near the scene. From this, it is speculated that the woman has been raped and murdered and her clothes and head have been vanished with the intention of hiding evidence. The woman’s body is found lying nude. Criminals have also cut the woman’s secret.