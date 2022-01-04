Jharkhand: Naxalites assault former BJP MLA in Chaibasa district, two safety group of workers killed, ex-MLA narrowly survived

Jharkhand, Chaibasa, Naxals assault, bjp, Chaibasa: Former BJP MLA Gurcharan Nayak narrowly escaped, however two of his safety group of workers had been killed in an assault by means of Maoists in Goilkera police station house of ​​Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district on Tuesday night time. Naxalites killed two safety group of workers of the previous MLA by means of slitting their throats and had been a hit in snatching their AK 47 rifles. With the exception of this, the Naxalites additionally snatched an AK 47 rifle from every other safety group of workers.Additionally Learn – RSMSSB resolution keys 2021: RSMSSB pc examination resolution key launched, take a look at

Ex BJP MLA from Manoharpur,Guru Charan Nayak attacked by means of Naxals in Chaibasa.He went to a soccer fit in Goilkera PS limits. One in all his bodyguards escorted him to Sonua PS when gunshots had been heard.Frame of every other guard recovered whilst 3rd bodyguard is lacking:Jharkhand Police – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Dilip Khalkho, SDOP of Chakradharpur in Chaibasa mentioned that the Maoists attacked the previous MLA after the top of the soccer fit arranged between the native villagers in Jheelruwan of Goilkera police station house. With the assistance of his safety group of workers, Nayak one way or the other controlled to save lots of his lifestyles.

The SDOP instructed that the previous MLA ran clear of the spot and reached the police station and he’s protected. Naxalites killed two safety group of workers of the previous MLA by means of slitting their throats and had been a hit in snatching their AK 47 rifles. With the exception of this, the Naxalites additionally snatched an AK 47 rifle from every other safety group of workers.

This incident took place in Jhilruwan when Nayak had come to take part within the soccer festival arranged within the village as the executive visitor. Previous within the yr 2012, Nayak used to be attacked by means of Maoists in Anandpur police station house as smartly, however even at the moment he had narrowly survived.

Police resources mentioned that Shankar Nayak and Hembram are a few of the safety group of workers who misplaced their lives within the Naxalite assault. Some other safety group of workers controlled to flee from there, he mentioned. Safety group of workers were despatched to the spot.