Jharkhand News: Aircraft will not fly at Ranchi Airport between morning and evening, see new schedule

Jharkhand News: Rechargement of runway has started at Birsa Munda Airport in Jharkhand. Due to this, ships will not be able to fly between 10:00 AM and 6:00 AM. This work of the third phase of recanting will run till 15 January. During this time, no flights will start from the airport from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Due to this, the schedule of all flights here has been changed.

All flights from Ranchi Airport are flying between 6:00 am to 10:00 am and between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The newly released flight schedule at Ranchi airport will remain in force till January 15. After this, the work of recharging the runway will be finished on 15 January. After this, the flight time will be undone.

Know the arrival time of flights

morning

Bengaluru Ranchi Bengaluru, Air Asia, 7.15 pm, 7.55 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Go Air, 725 pm, 8:00 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Go Air, 7:55 am 8:35 pm

Mumbai Ranchi Mumbai, Air Asia, 7:55 am 8:35 pm

Mumbai Ranchi Mumbai, Indigo, 8:15 pm, 8:55 pm

Chennai Ranchi Chennai, Indigo, 8:05 pm, 8:40 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Indigo, 8:35 pm, 9:15 am

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Vistara, 8:55 pm, 9:35 pm,

Delhi Ranchi Delhi Go Air 8:55 am 9:35 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi Go Air 9:05 am 9:45 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi Go Air 9:15 am 9:55 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi Star 9:15 am 9:55 pm

Evening flights

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Vistara, 6:00 pm 6:40 pm

Bengaluru Ranchi Bangalore, Go Air, 6:05 pm 6.45 pm

Kolkata Ranchi Kolkata, Indigo, 6:25 am 7:05 pm

Other flights in the evening

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Air Asia, 6:25 am 7:05 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Indigo, 6:45 am 7:25 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Go Air, 6:55 am to 7:30 pm

Delhi Ranchi Delhi, Air India 7:00 pm 7:45 pm

Mumbai Ranchi Mumbai, GoAir, 7:25 am 7:55 pm

Hyderabad Ranchi Hyderabad, Indigo, 7:45 am 8:25 pm

Mumbai Ranchi Mumbai, Indigo, 7:55 am 8:30 pm

Bengaluru Ranchi Bengaluru, Indigo, 8.05 am, 8:45 pm