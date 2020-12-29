Jharkhand News: Hemant government of Jharkhand completes one year, CM makes many big announcements

Jharkhand News: The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has completed one year on Tuesday (December 29, 2020). On the first anniversary, the main function was organized at the Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi, addressing which Chief Minister Hemant Soren made many big announcements. In all 24 districts of the state, a development fair has been organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of the state. Also Read – School Reopening Updates: In this state, schools will be opened for students of 10th, 12th from today, the Minister of State said this about this

Addressing the program, CM Hemant Soren said that if the certificate is not issued in due time, the officer responsible will be dismissed. No work will be tolerated.

He said that the Jharkhand government will give 225 rupees as wages. It will be increased to three hundred rupees. People do not take interest due to less money. All posts of Jamshedpur Women's University have been approved. Studies will start from this year. Five lakh more people will be given the benefit of social security.

A playground is being developed in the rural areas of Jharkhand. There will also be a facility of changing room. Federation will be formed to market forest produce and fair price. 77347 forest lease has been prepared. Along with this, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced many big plans.