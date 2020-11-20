Jharkhand News: Scorpio enters the park, narrowly escapes Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren survived narrowly today. In fact, in the order of going to Netarhat, there was a collision between two vehicles due to the arrival of another vehicle in the gasket running under the protection of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Chief Minister narrowly survived in this incident. In order to go from Gumla to Lohardaga, this incident happened near Chandni Chowk in Ghaghra. In the middle of the CM’s carcade, there has also been a sudden loss of Scorpio, while hitting the Scorpio has caused partial damage to the Audi car of the carcade. Also Read – Ban on Chhath Puja in public places in Jharkhand, BJP came out against the government

Please tell that on Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren left for Netarhat by road from Ranchi. On reaching Gumla, CM Soren was welcomed by the officials. During this, Seren also inspected the Ghagra block office. After this, leaving for Lohardaga, left for Netarhat. Also Read – Jharkhand News: Aircraft will not fly at Ranchi Airport between morning and evening, see new schedule

CM Soren had just left the Ghagra block office premises, near Chandni Chowk, a Scorpio vehicle came in the midst of the security vehicles running under the protection of CM CM Soren. Due to the sudden arrival of Scorpio in the parked vehicles, the Audi vehicle collided with the Chief Minister and one of the vehicles running with him. During this, there was a fierce fight between Scorpio and Audi. Chief Minister Hemant Soren narrowly survived the collision. Also Read – Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda, best wishes on the foundation day of Jharkhand

Please tell that the vehicle on which Chief Minister Soren was riding, two vehicles collided in the rear Scorpio and Audi vehicle. While the Audi vehicle was partially damaged in this collision, the Scorpio has also suffered damage. After this collision of two vehicles, the partially damaged Audi vehicle went to Netarhat along with the convoy of CM, while the Scorpio vehicle remained standing near Chandni Chowk of Ghaghra. Whom the police of Ghaghra police station took with them.