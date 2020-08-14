Jharkhand News Updates: New Symbol of Jharkhand released, these characteristics are associated with the identity of the state

Ranchi: The new symbol of the state of Jharkhand has been released today on Friday. Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated the new state emblem in Ranchi. On this occasion, Governor Murmu said that this symbol is associated with the identity and self-respect of the state. He said, this symbol contains the culture of the state, the natural mineral wealth, which is amazing. Former Chief Minister Shibu Soren was also present on this occasion. Also Read – Good News: Person found by wife and child after 20 years due to corona …

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren (@hemantsorenJMM) Inaugurated the new state emblem here on Friday. Former Chief Minister Shibu Soren was also present on the occasion. @JharkhandCMO #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/w9OxAZD7sy

At the inauguration ceremony held at Aryabhata Hall, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the land sons of Jharkhand fought a long struggle in the independence of the country. Thousands of heroes sacrificed their lives. He said, the new symbol of the state is the charioteer of change. The insignia reflects the spirit of Jharkhand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister informed about the specialty of the new insignia and said that the Ashok Pillar has been included in this emblem, while the public life and culture of Jharkhand has been shown. Palash flower is placed in the symbol, which is also the state flower of the state.

The CM said that this sign has been given a green color, which shows the green cover of the Jharkhand greenery and the fullness of the forest wealth. A picture of the state animal elephant is also seen in this sign.

Governor Murmu further said that the whole world is going through a period of corona transition today. The number of infected people in the state is also increasing continuously. In this case, the speed of investigation will have to be increased, so that ‘community transmission’ can be stopped.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Governor, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren as a picture of the state’s emblem.