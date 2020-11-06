Jharkhand on Maharashtra’s footsteps, now CBI will have to take permission from the state government for investigation

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government issued an order on Thursday, withdrawing the consent given to the CBI for the use of powers and jurisdiction in the state. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that following the order issued by the state government in this regard, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will no longer have a consensus for the use of powers and jurisdiction in Jharkhand, which was done by the Jharkhand government (then Bihar) Was given under an order issued on 19 February 1996. Also Read – Maharashtra: Eye removed for opposing rape, woman went to farm for defecation

The state's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party criticized the move and alleged that "the Chief Minister and his government have taken this step to hide their corruption". Jharkhand has become one of the states in the country where now someone The CBI will have to take the permission of the state government for action in the case.

The Government of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tripura and Rajasthan have already issued such orders. However, later the government led by Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh gave this authority back to the CBI in its state.

Maharashtra was the last state to withdraw this authority from the CBI before Jharkhand. Maharashtra issued the order on 22 October, withdrawing this right from the CBI. Targeting the state government, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said, “There is some black in the pulses, due to which the government has to take this step.”

He said, “The criticism of this step of the government is less than that. One of the best investigative agencies in the world, CBI will now have to get the permission of the state government to do its work in a state like Jharkhand, it is very unfortunate. “