Jharkhand: Recommendation to give 50% reservation in jobs to backward, will be implemented soon

Jharkhand News: In order to give 36% reservation in state government jobs to people coming from backward class community in Jharkhand, the State Commission has recommended this to the Chief Minister for the previous classes. It has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office to complete its required process. The Commission has given permission to the state government to reserve up to a maximum of 50 percent seats in government jobs for backward classes. Also Read – The girl’s insistence was something like this … Railways had to run Rajdhani Express only for her

Let us know that people coming from backward classes in Jharkhand get 14 percent reservation in government jobs right now. The State Commission for Backward Classes will soon send a detailed report about this to the state government. A copy of the provisions made by the Commission for reservation of backward classes in various states will also be sent to the state government. Also Read – Corona virus reaches CM residence, driver of Hemant Soren’s wife and secretary Corona infected

Apart from this, the Chief Minister’s office will also be informed about the right of the state government to increase the reservation limit by more than 50% of the total. The Commission has taken this decision after hearing the application of Sadan Morcha. The Morcha claimed to have 56 percent population of backward classes in Jharkhand. Now reservation in government jobs was demanded in this proportion. Also Read – Painful: Corona killed 6 members of same family, 5 sons including mother died

For the backward classes, the State Commission believes that the population of the Most Backward Classes ie Annexure-1 in the state is more than the backward classes i.e. Annexure-2. Therefore, the Jharkhand government should give at least 24 percent reservation to the Backward Classes (Annexure-1) and 12 percent to the Backward Classes (Annexure-2). In its recommendation, the Commission has cited the decision of the Supreme Court regarding reservation in Tamil Nadu. In the case of Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court has given a decision to increase the reservation in proportion to the population.

If the Jharkhand government accepts the recommendation of the State Commission for backward classes, then the total reservation in government jobs in Jharkhand will be 82 percent. As of now, Scheduled Castes have 10 percent reservation, 26 percent for Scheduled Tribes, 8 percent for Extremely Backward Classes, 6 percent for Backward Classes and 10 percent for economically weaker citizens. These together increased to 60 percent. For the backward classes, the provision of reservation of 36 percent instead of 14 percent will bring the total reservation in government jobs to 82 percent.