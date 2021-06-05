Jharkhand: The honorarium of the mid-day meal prepare dinner higher, additionally authorized for Kovid employees and medical doctors

Ranchi: The Jharkhand executive has made up our minds to extend the honorarium of a mid-day meal prepare dinner through Rs 500 within the state. Now they’re going to get honorarium of 2 thousand rupees per 30 days. Along side this, the state executive additionally authorized on Friday to present one month further honorarium to the well being employees and medical doctors related to Kovid-19. Additionally Learn – Large blow to Pfizer vaccine, vaccine has much less impact on Delta variant present in India

Giving details about the selections taken within the state cupboard assembly chaired through Leader Minister Hemant Soren on Friday night time, Cupboard Secretary Vandana Dadel mentioned that now a prepare dinner making ready mid-day meal within the state gets an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per 30 days.

The Cupboard Secretary mentioned that in keeping with the 7th pay scale of academic-non-academic medical doctors of RIMS, the acclaim for revision of pay was once additionally given these days. With the exception of this, the 'One Time Agreement' scheme was once additionally authorized for the arrears of rural customers within the Power Division.

The federal government has authorized Rs 100 crore for Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and in Jharkhand, it has now been made up our minds to present the sale of bulk liquor within the state to non-public arms.

Within the assembly it was once additionally made up our minds to dissolve the Jharkhand State Weberage Company. He mentioned that the cupboard additionally authorized putting in of 100 MW floating solar energy plant at Getalsud in Ranchi.