Jharkhand: The topic of sexual exploitation of women heats up, 40 youngsters despatched from refuge house to some other position

Jamshedpur: 4 days after the FIR used to be filed for sexual abuse and harassment by means of two minor ladies of a ladies's refuge house – Mom Teresa Welfare Accept as true with – in Telco police station house of ​​Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. In a while Friday, the District Social Welfare Officer shifted all 24 minor ladies and 16 boys to some other refuge house 'Bal Kalyan Ashram' within the district.

Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar stated that he has constituted an 11-member committee for a high-level inquiry into the topic, which contains officials from the police, management and all involved departments, however in view of the protection of the kids, this night time they have been shifted to the Kid Welfare Ashram. has shifted.

More than a few social organizations have alleged that in spite of the registration of an FIR within the case, no arrest has been made thus far, whilst the accused are continuously involved with the folk and youngsters of the refuge house thru cell.

In the meantime, the Deputy Commissioner stated that each the minor ladies, who lodged an FIR in opposition to the director of the disputed accept as true with, weren’t in a position to return to the Mom Teresa Welfare Accept as true with. Because of this each have been passed over to the Kid Welfare Committee (CWC) of Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

It’s alleged that the kids of the accept as true with are being despatched to the police-administration officers to disprove the allegation. Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamilavanan stated that each the minors have made critical allegations in opposition to the operator and others, which is being investigated, however no arrest has been made thus far.