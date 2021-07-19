Jharkhnad Information: Shravani honest is probably not held in Deoghar, Bihar-Jharkhand police will probably be guarded, know these items

Jharkhand Information: This time too Shravani Mela is probably not arranged in Babanagari Deoghar in regards to the corona virus. After this determination taken referring to corona virus an infection, arrangements are occurring to forestall the devotees coming to Deoghar from coming to Babanagari. On this connection, a joint assembly of Bihar and Jharkhand Police used to be held at Deoghar Police Line. By which a method has been made to forestall the possible devotees on the Deoghar border, below which the devotees will probably be stopped on the border of Bihar and Jharkhand.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Yogi executive’s written resolution in Very best Court docket is probably not Kanwar Yatra, the courtroom stated, strict motion must be taken if now not obeyed

Within the Dabur village police line positioned in Jasidih of Deoghar, the in-charge of the police stations of the border spaces, Deoghar DSP and SDPO of the border districts of Bihar held a joint assembly. Within the assembly, a method used to be made basically to forestall the collection of doable devotees in Sawan in Deoghar. Giving knowledge, Deoghar SDPO Pawan Kumar stated that the police of Bihar and Jharkhand will collectively paintings on this route. A different assembly of the police groups of each the states has been held to formulate a method.

Devotees instructed – don’t come to Deoghar

SDPO Pawan Kumar stated that basically in Bihar, the devotees will probably be stopped from coming to Deoghar via the Bihar Police. They are going to be made aware of fighting the unfold of corona virus. Excluding this, barricading will probably be achieved in position and police forces will probably be deployed. Excluding this, devotees have additionally been instructed to not come to Deoghar within the month of Sawan and observe the federal government’s corona tips.

The doorways of the temple in Deoghar don’t seem to be open to most people.

Please inform that this yr Baba’s temple has now not been opened for the average devotees to give protection to towards the 3rd imaginable wave of Corona. DC Manjunath Bhajantri has stated that within the fresh previous, there is a rise within the circumstances of corona in Deoghar. In this sort of state of affairs, passengers coming from outdoor will probably be stopped. For this, test posts will probably be made at 5 puts. Beneath this, devotees coming from outdoor are being averted from coming to Deoghar via placing up test posts close to Dardmara Border, Andhrigadar Border, Dumma Border, Jamui Border and Jaipur Mor.