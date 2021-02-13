Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Affectionately Lock Eyes In “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is nearing its finish.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is beloved by viewers its distinctive utilization of the interview format, heat sensibility, sensible strains, and the actors who add depth to the feelings portrayed within the drama.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Park Jae Won (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Won) confirmed their emotions for one another with a kiss, however they took a step backwards after that. Lee Eun Oh felt that it was essential for her to construct her personal id, and Park Jae Won revered Lee Eun Oh’s choice. Coming to phrases with actuality, Lee Eun Oh gave the digital camera bag that had introduced them collectively again to Park Jae Won, who in return, reluctantly handed her her suitcase. Nonetheless, the couple was nonetheless wavering.

Newly revealed stills present Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh collectively in a single place once more as a result of Lee Eun Oh is in control of directing the opening occasion for the constructing designed by Park Jae Won. As Park Jae Won hosts the occasion with a microphone in his hand, she seems at him from afar.

In the following stills, Park Jae Won gazes at Lee Eun Oh lovingly, and Lee Eun Oh seems to be experiencing some emotional adjustments. The couple had lastly accepted and understood one another for who they’re. It stays to be seen if they are going to get again collectively within the last episodes.

The “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” manufacturing group commented, “In episode 16, which might be revealed at the moment (February 12), Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh will be confronted with adjustments and a second by which they need to make a alternative. Please regulate them to see whether or not their decisions will full a cheerful ending. Additionally stay up for the unpredictable romance between Choi Kyeong Jun (Kim Min Seok) and Suh Rin Yi (So Ju Yeon) in addition to Oh Solar Younger (Han Ji Eun) and Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung Soo).

Episode 16 might be launched on February 12 at 5 p.m. KST.

