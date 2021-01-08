Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Are Shocked To Run Into Each Other In Seoul In “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has shared a sneak peek of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s surprising reunion in Seoul!

Beforehand on “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” the key behind the digital camera linking Park Jae Won (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and Lee Eun Oh (performed by Kim Ji Won) was lastly revealed. After falling in love with Park Jae Won beneath the false identify Yoon Solar Ah, Lee Eun Oh returned to Seoul and broke up with him by voice message. Maintaining his digital camera for herself, she locked the reminiscence of their romance away in a quiet nook of her coronary heart. In the meantime, Park Jae Won, who by no means totally understood why he had been dumped, struggled to recover from her.

On January 8, the drama launched new stills from its subsequent episode, during which Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh lastly meet once more in Seoul. As Lee Eun Oh stands in entrance of Park Jae Won’s automotive with a disbelieving expression, each of them seem shocked to have run into each other once more. Nonetheless, as the ultimate picture exhibits, Lee Eun Oh chooses to run away and conceal, opting to keep away from Park Jae Won as a substitute of dealing with him.

In line with the producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” the upcoming sixth episode will lastly reveal Lee Eun Oh’s purpose for breaking apart with Park Jae Won. As their story in Seoul begins in earnest, Park Jae Won will discover proof that Lee Eun Oh is close by, and the true nature of the relationships between the six predominant characters will come to mild.

“This [unplanned] encounter will turn into a turning level within the fateful romance between Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh,” teased the producers. “Please control how their new story that begins in Seoul will unfold sooner or later.”

The subsequent episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will air on January 8 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in his drama “Melting Me Softly” under!

