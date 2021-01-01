Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Enjoy Their Happiest Moments Together In “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won look fortunately in love in new stills revealed for KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis”!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a short-form romance drama that follows the reasonable love lives of younger folks combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary season is entitled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Won, an trustworthy and passionate architect who’s a hopeless romantic on the subject of love. After a girl that he calls “the digital camera thief” steals his coronary heart one summer season night time after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her—even a 12 months later. Kim Ji Won is the titular “digital camera thief”—freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh.

Spoilers

The earlier episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” confirmed Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh formally starting their relationship.

In new stills, Park Jae Won has his arms round Lee Eun Oh as they pose for a photograph collectively. The boutonnière in Park Jae Won’s shirt pocket and bouquet held in Lee Eun Oh’s palms point out that they’re having a small marriage ceremony with simply the 2 of them.They start their newlywed life in a tenting automotive, and so they look totally completely satisfied and in love as they snuggle and drink espresso collectively.

The upcoming episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will present the sweetest moments from Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh’s relationship a 12 months in the past. From the kiss within the workshop to the night time within the tenting automotive and their marriage ceremony, their candid and passionate romance will make viewers’ hearts flutter whereas additionally elevating curiosity about what made them break up. The episode will even share a have a look at Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh’s present lives following their return to Seoul.

The producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” defined, “Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh, who had been attracted to one another at first sight, could have their very own marriage ceremony and benefit from the peak of their happiness. Please watch on to see how their relationship will progress in Seoul as they give the impression of being again at their lovely reminiscences from a 12 months in the past.”

Episode 4 of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” can be revealed on January 1 at 5 p.m. KST.

