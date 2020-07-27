Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won In Talks To Star In New Short-Form Drama

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won could also be uniting for a brand new drama!

On July 27, an trade consultant reported that the 2 actors have been solid in KakaoTV’s upcoming short-form drama “Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love” (literal title).

In response to the report, Kim Ji Won’s company SALT Leisure commented, “Kim Ji Won’s potential look within the new drama ‘Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love’ is positively being mentioned.”

Ji Chang Wook’s company Wonderful Leisure responded, “He obtained the provide and is reviewing it.”

“Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love” can be directed by Park Shin Woo, the present PD (producing director) of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” The script can be co-written by Jung Hyun Jung, who has written the “I Want Romance” sequence and “Discovery of Love,” together with Jung Da Yeon.

The short-form drama can have 12 episodes with every episode about 25 minutes lengthy, and there may be reportedly potential for added seasons. It’s reported to start filming in October and premiere in November by way of KakaoTV.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in “Melting Me Softly“:

Watch Now

And Kim Ji Won in “Struggle for My Approach“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)