Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Make An Adorable Couple In New Sneak Peek Of “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has shared a brand new glimpse of its two leads!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a brand new short-form romance drama that can comply with the practical love lives of younger individuals combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s at the moment being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the upcoming first season is entitled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook will likely be starring within the drama as Park Jae Won, an trustworthy and passionate architect who’s a hopeless romantic on the subject of love. After a lady that he calls “the digicam thief” steals his coronary heart one summer season night time after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her—even a yr later.

In the meantime, Kim Ji Won will likely be starring because the titular “digicam thief”—freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh, who spontaneously decides to undertake a false id in an unfamiliar place only for enjoyable. Nevertheless, whereas posing as her free-spirited alter ego Yoon Solar Ah, she unintentionally finally ends up falling in love with Park Jae Won.

On December 11, the upcoming drama launched new behind-the-scenes stills of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won filming their romantic “digicam date” scene collectively.

Ji Chang Wook’s eyes are stuffed with pleasure and affection as he wields the digicam and performs with a canine, whereas Kim Ji Won exudes a blissful glow as she poses for an image and checks out the pictures on his digicam.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will premiere on December 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

