Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Tearfully Reunite On “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

Prepare for an emotional reunion between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won on the following episode of KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis”!

On the earlier episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” Park Jae Won (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and Lee Eun Oh (performed by Kim Ji Won) tugged at viewers’ heartstrings by displaying how a lot they nonetheless missed one another. Though the 2 tried to maneuver on and go away behind their reminiscences of the time they spent collectively, they had been unable to overlook each other as they each continued pining on their very own.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh lastly run into one another once more, resulting in a tearful reunion between the long-lost lovers. The couple’s teary gazes—and the way in which they cling to 1 one other for consolation—reveal simply how sturdy their emotions for one another are, even in spite of everything this time.

The producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” teased, “Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh, who missed one another however had been unable to fulfill, will occur to run into one another. Their reunion, which shall be marked by tears of heartache, will even tug on the heartstrings of these watching. Please sit up for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry as they painting heartbreaking feelings.”

To learn how Park Jae Won, who is aware of Lee Eun Oh as “Yoon Solar Ah,” will have the ability to observe her down—and whether or not the couple will have the ability to decide up their romance the place they left off—catch the following episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” on January 15 at 5 p.m. KST!

