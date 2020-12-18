Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won’s Romance Drama “Lovestruck In The Metropolis” Reveals Festive Christmas Poster

KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has unveiled an lovable new poster stuffed with vacation spirit!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a brand new short-form romance drama that may observe the reasonable love lives of younger individuals preventing to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s presently being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the upcoming first season is entitled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation).

On December 17, the upcoming drama launched a brand new Christmas-themed poster that captures the playful chemistry between its six leads. Ji Chang Wook smiles brightly within the heart as male lead Park Jae Received, an trustworthy architect who’s passionate in issues of the center. After a lady that he calls “the digicam thief” steals his coronary heart one summer season evening after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her.

In the meantime, Kim Ji Received sits instantly in entrance of Ji Chang Wook because the titular “digicam thief” who stole his coronary heart: freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh, who spontaneously decides to undertake a false id in an unfamiliar place only for enjoyable. Nonetheless, whereas posing as her free-spirited alter ego Yoon Solar Ah, she by accident finally ends up falling in love with Park Jae Received.

Kim Min Seok wears a heat smile as architect Choi Kyung Joon, a cynical realist who turns right into a hopeless romantic with regards to his longtime girlfriend Website positioning Rin Yi (performed by So Ju Yeon)—whereas So Ju Yeon performs up Website positioning Rin Yi’s quirky charms by hanging a cute pose with some Christmas ornaments.

Lastly, Ryu Kyung Soo and Han Ji Eun spherical out the forged as jaded former couple Kang Geon and Oh Solar Younger. Fed up with courting, Kang Geon is single by selection, whereas the hot-blooded Han Ji Eun has a cynical view of males.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will premiere on December 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

