Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won’s Upcoming Romance Drama Postpones Premiere + Releases New Teaser

KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has postponed its premiere date.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” beforehand often called “Metropolis Couple’s Manner of Love,” is a short-form romance drama that follows the reasonable love lives of younger individuals combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary is titled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation). It stars Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Received, Kim Min Seok, So Ju Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Han Ji Eun.

On December 2, a supply from “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” said, “The drama will premiere on December 22 at 5 p.m. KST. Though we just lately resumed filming after our solid and crew all examined adverse for COVID-19, we determined to regulate the schedule with a purpose to guarantee the security of our set and the next high quality of manufacturing. We ask for viewers’ understanding on this situation and we’ll proceed to place our solid and crew’s security first and comply with authorities tips on stopping transmission.”

On November 24, it was reported {that a} background actor (additional) on “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” had examined constructive for COVID-19. Filming quickly floor to a halt as all solid and crew members underwent testing for COVID-19.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” had beforehand deliberate to premiere on December 8.

In a brand new teaser for the drama, the characters share their totally different views on love. Ji Chang Wook says wistfully, “I believed it was love,” whereas Kim Ji Received says, “I feel I’ll always remember him so long as I reside.” Kim Min Seok says insistently, “We have been in love. We are in love,” whereas So Ju Yeon seems to be hesitant to reply. Han Ji Eun says, “All males are the identical,” and Ryu Kyung Soo says, “How have you ever been?”

Try the teaser under!

