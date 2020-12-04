Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won’s Upcoming Romance Drama Teases The Love Stories Between Its 6 Leads

KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has unveiled new character posters for its starring forged!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” (beforehand often called “Metropolis Couple’s Approach of Love”) is a short-form romance drama that can comply with the lifelike love lives of younger folks preventing to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s at present being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the upcoming first season is entitled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook might be starring within the drama as Park Jae Gained, a passionate architect who had his coronary heart stolen by a lady that he calls “the digicam thief” one yr in the past. In his poster, he seems to be pensive as he thinks again on the lady who mysteriously vanished into skinny air after stealing his coronary heart within the summertime.

Park Jae Won’s response to the query “Who’s the individual you need to see most proper now?” is “The digicam thief. The place are you now, and what are you as much as?”

In the meantime, Kim Ji Gained might be starring because the digicam thief in query—freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh, who spontaneously determined to undertake a false id in an unfamiliar place for enjoyable. Nonetheless, whereas posing as her free-spirited alter ego Yoon Solar Ah, she by chance wound up falling in love with Park Jae Gained.

Lee Eun Oh’s response to the query “What which means does the digicam maintain for Lee Eun Oh?” is “A present. One I can’t overlook…?”

Kim Min Seok might be showing within the drama as Choi Kyung Joon, an architect who’s a cynical realist but additionally a hopeless romantic relating to his longtime girlfriend Web optimization Rin Yi (performed by So Ju Yeon). His response to the query “What do you need to say to your girlfriend?” is “So long as Rin Yi is blissful, I’m blissful!”

Nonetheless, the quirky Web optimization Rin Yi—who believes that being blissful within the current is what issues most—appears barely much less smitten by their relationship in her personal poster. Her response to the query “Do you’ve any considerations about your boyfriend?” is “Not likely. Have we gotten too used to 1 one other?”

Lastly, Ryu Kyung Soo and Han Ji Eun might be enjoying jaded former couple Kang Geon and Oh Solar Younger. In his poster, Kang Geon responds to the query “Are you courting as of late?” by proudly declaring, “Single by selection for the second yr in a row.”

In the meantime, his ex-girlfriend Han Ji Eun appears equally fed up with romance. Her response to the query “What sort of man do you want?” is a cynical “All males are alike.”

The producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” commented, “Because the tales of those distinctive characters come collectively in a single drama, they’ll carry viewers many various sorts of leisure. From heat moments that make hearts flutter to utterly lifelike and relatable tales, the drama will depict each aspect of courting.”

They added, “Please sit up for the tales of those six characters, who will present totally totally different sorts of chemistry.”

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will premiere on December 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

