Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Express Affection Through Eye Contact In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS has shared a glimpse of an upcoming cute second between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in “Backstreet Rookie.”

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Backstreet Rookie,” Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) confessed to Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung), and it was revealed that Jung Saet Byul had appreciated him for a very long time. Lastly, the 2 realized their emotions for one another, and viewers are wanting ahead to their romantic chemistry sooner or later.

In the brand new stills, Choi Dae hyun and Jung Saet Byul talk secretly through eye contact. He offers her a sign together with his eyes, and she or he responds together with her personal significant gaze and a heat smile. There’s an added “thrill” for them as a result of of the presence of Choi Dae Hyun’s mom Gong Bun Hee (Kim Solar Younger) and his ex-girlfriend Yoo Yeon Joo (Han Solar Hwa).

The subsequent episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on August 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

