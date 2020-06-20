Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Let Loose While Drinking Together In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new stills forward of the second episode!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy in regards to the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

In the newly launched images, Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul are unable to carry their liquor, and so they showcase a wide range of consuming habits from arguing to dancing. The stills additionally present Choi Dae Hyun recalling his embarrassing moments, in addition to studying a brand new truth about Jung Saet Byul. Now, he’ll maintain a more in-depth eye on his worker, and viewers are enthusiastic about what’s going to occur throughout their little consuming occasion exterior the comfort retailer.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung turned the set right into a sea of laughter by performing comical drunken acts. They rehearsed with totally different concepts to make the scene funnier, and so they efficiently filmed the scene with their nice teamwork. Expectations are rising for his or her passionate appearing and excellent chemistry.

“Backstreet Rookie” premiered on June 19, and the second episode will air on June 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

