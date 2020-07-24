Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Love To Be Silly On Set Of “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” has revealed new behind-the-scenes stills of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung’s pleasant chemistry!

Within the romance drama, Ji Chang Wook performs Choi Dae Hyun, a comfort retailer proprietor, and Kim Yoo Jung takes the position of Jung Saet Byul, a chaotic part-time worker who shakes up his life.

The brand new behind-the-scenes stills present Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung being playful on the drama set. Kim Yoo Jung is unable to carry again her laughter as she scribbles on Ji Chang Wook’s face. Ji Chang Wook seems each apprehensive and excited to see her accomplished “art work.”

As soon as Kim Yoo Jung is completed, they pose for an image that makes followers chortle on the sight of Ji Chang Wook’s face. On his cheeks are the phrases “Belongs to Jung Saet Byul.” Kim Yoo Jung seems fully happy with the drawing whereas Ji Chang Wook’s eyes are closed in give up.

“Backstreet Rookie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST.

