Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Share Their Thoughts On “Backstreet Rookie” As Drama Nears Its Finale

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” is about to conclude this weekend. Forward of the finale, lead actors Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung have shared their ideas about their expertise.

Ji Chang Wook took on the function of comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun, and he impressed viewers with each his comical appearing and heartwarming moments. He acknowledged, “I had a lot enjoyable filming [this drama] for the previous 4 months. I believe the final day of filming was actually bittersweet. I’m so grateful to everybody who has loved our drama. Please hold having fun with it until the tip.”

Kim Yoo Jung delighted viewers because the energetic Jung Saet Byul. She wowed along with her motion scenes and moved viewers by exhibiting Jung Saet Byul’s extra susceptible facet. She stated, “For our final day of filming, we have been on set all day and I don’t suppose it actually hit me that it was over. I bear in mind each second, from the primary day I appeared on the comfort retailer to the 2 of us bickering and Jung Saet Byul’s motion scenes. I need to categorical my gratitude to the solid, crew, and director who labored with me, and I additionally need to thank our viewers.”

With simply two episodes left until the drama involves an finish, it nonetheless stays to be seen how issues will prove for Jung Saet Byul and Choi Dae Hyun. The second-to-last episode will air on August 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in his earlier drama “Melting Me Softly” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)