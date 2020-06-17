Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Share What To Look Forward To In “Backstreet Rookie”

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung have shared the important thing factors to look out for in upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie”!

The SBS drama is a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

Ji Chang Wook commented, “There are numerous incidents earlier than Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul begin to belief one another. It’s my first time working with Kim Yoo Jung, and I’m comfortably speaking together with her like a pal and having enjoyable filming together with her.”

Then he shared what he thought have been the drama’s key factors, saying, “It’s a really brilliant and heat comedy. It’ll painting the affection and love between individuals who meet in a comfort retailer. I feel it’s a drama of laughter, empathy, and communication. You’ll be capable of get pleasure from it as you wrap up the week.”

Regarding her chemistry together with her co-star, Kim Yoo Jung mentioned, “Choi Dae Hyun is somebody who makes Jung Saet Byul extra energetic. They get alongside properly like pals. Perhaps that’s why we have been in a position to naturally painting the nice and enjoyable ambiance.”

Then she added, “For many who are bored with their each day lives, a brand new drama that comforts and provides laughter is ‘Backstreet Rookie.’ It’s a drama that it is possible for you to to observe it with refreshing laughter within the scorching summer season. I hope you’ve got time watching it along with your favourite folks.”

“Backstreet Rookie” premieres on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

