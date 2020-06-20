Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Talk About Working Together + Their Reasons For Choosing “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” is gearing up for its premiere!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy in regards to the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

On June 19, “Backstreet Rookie” held a web based press convention with Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung and producing director (PD) Lee Myung Woo.

Throughout the press convention, Ji Chang Wook talked about his character Choi Dae Myung, who’s an harmless and upright individual overflowing with ardour. He shared, “In contrast to different drama leads, he doesn’t have a particular talent, however relatively, he’s an fascinating determine who’s real looking and generally has a weak resolve.” He jokingly added, “My position this time isn’t that cool. The determine himself isn’t like that, so that you shouldn’t count on one thing cool.”

Ji Chang Wook shared, “It’s good to be again to SBS for the primary time in awhile,” referring to his previous SBS drama “Suspicious Associate.” He expressed his gratitude and embarrassment over his title of “rom-com knowledgeable” and shared, “I’m having enjoyable filming, so I’d be actually grateful to obtain any title. ‘Nation’s supervisor’ could be very good.”

Kim Yoo Jung shared that her character Jung Saet Byul is a passionate and heat determine. Kim Yoo Jung mentioned, “She’s a personality who matures whereas sharing affection with the supervisor, in addition to the neighborhood residents and household inside the comfort retailer.”

The actress additionally defined that Jung Saet Byul is an especially loyal character who bodily goes out of the way in which to assist the folks round her. She shared, “When you take a look at it a technique, she’s unusual to the purpose you would possibly assume she is frightening, however Saet Byul’s allure is that even that side of her is lovable.”

On his motive for becoming a member of the present, Ji Chang Wook revealed, “It’s not a grand story, and there aren’t any excessive incidents, however the heat inside the story actually moved my coronary heart so much.” Kim Yoo Jung added that she loved the side that the comfort retailer may very well be expressed as a location folks loved being at and a spot the place folks might snigger and relaxation.

Moreover, the 2 actors talked about their chemistry on set, revealing that they had been each shy at first. Ji Chang Wook shared, “I nonetheless bear in mind our first encounter. We couldn’t alternate lots of tales,” including that they ultimately acquired nearer naturally whereas filming. He continued, “On set, Yoo Jung could be very thoughtful, so I’m grateful, and I’m having enjoyable filming. Our chemistry is excellent.”

Kim Yoo Jung commented, “I believe I’m at all times laughing whereas filming on set.” Ji Chang Wook elaborated, “It’s not at all times, however at the very least 90 % of the instances, we smile brightly whereas one another, and we depend on one another whereas filming.”

PD Lee Myung Woo additionally praised Kim Yoo Jung for taking over many of the troublesome motion scenes herself with out utilizing a stunt double. Kim Yoo Jung shared, “It’s my first time making an attempt motion. Because it’s my first time utilizing my fists and kicking, I used to be additionally very nervous, however I had enjoyable filming.” Ji Chang Wook as soon as once more commented that his character wasn’t the standard cool character and put emphasis on his comical appearing by including, “Whereas Kim Yoo Jung was making ready laborious for the motion scene, I didn’t transfer.” PD Lee Myung Woo additionally praised Ji Chang Wook for placing himself on the market throughout the comedic scenes.

Lastly, PD Lee Myung Woo concluded together with his hopes that viewers would benefit from the heat the drama has to supply in addition to its hilarious story.

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama right here!

