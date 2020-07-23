Ji Chang Wook Brings Kim Yoo Jung Back To His Store As A Manager On “Backstreet Rookie”

Prepare—Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung will lastly be reunited as employer and worker on the following episode of SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie”!

Spoiler

After a chronic absence from Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook)’s comfort retailer, Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) shall be making a grand return on the upcoming episode of the romantic comedy.

In newly launched stills from the drama, Choi Dae Hyun’s No. 1 worker is lastly again on the retailer in her shiny blue vest, carrying a reputation tag that reads “Manager Jung Saet Byul.” As quickly as she returns, the beaming Jung Saet Byul instantly begins leaving her mark everywhere in the retailer, rearranging the cabinets in her personal signature fashion.

Choi Dae Hyun seems a bit shocked by Jung Saet Byul’s aggressive reorganization of the shop, however the newly appointed supervisor is virtually glowing as she flashes him a blinding smile.

The producers of “Backstreet Rookie” additionally teased that the 2 characters’ bond will develop stronger and deeper following Jung Saet Byul’s return. “Choi Dae Hyun’s fondness for Jung Saet Byul will develop even deeper as a result of she is his first actual worker,” they shared. “Please sit up for the story that may unfold between the 2 of them on the comfort retailer after Jung Saet Byul comes again.”

The following episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on July 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in his earlier drama “Melting Me Softly” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)