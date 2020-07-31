Ji Chang Wook Embraces A Tearful Kim Yoo Jung On “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” has unveiled a sneak peek of an emotional second between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung!

Spoiler

On the earlier episode of the romantic comedy, Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) started to understand simply how a lot Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) meant to him. The comfort retailer proprietor unintentionally described Jung Saet Byul as being “somebody particular” to him, then corrected himself by saying, “A particular worker.” He was additionally unable to manage his jealousy whereas watching her along with Kang Ji Wook (performed by Kim Min Kyu).

With simply 4 episodes left within the drama’s run, viewers are eagerly ready to see how lengthy it takes Choi Dae Hyun to completely acknowledge his personal emotions for Jung Saet Byul—and whether or not the couple will lastly start the romance that viewers have been anticipating for weeks.

On July 31, “Backstreet Rookie” launched new stills from its upcoming episode that trace on the two characters rising nearer than ever. After discovering a distressed Jung Saet Byul alone behind the shop, Choi Dae Hyun warmly embraces her as she fights again tears at his phrases of consolation.

To seek out out what causes Jung Saet Byul to grow to be so upset—and the way her relationship with Choi Dae Hyun modifications afterwards—tune in to the following episode of “Backstreet Rookie” on July 31 at 10 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in his earlier drama “Melting Me Softly” under:

