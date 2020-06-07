Ji Chang Wook Gets Trapped In Kim Yoo Jung’s Embrace In New “Backstreet Rookie” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new posters forward of its premiere!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy concerning the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

Initially, the principle posters starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung appeal to consideration with its cheerful environment. In each posters, Ji Chang Wook seems considerably befuddled and fearful, whereas Kim Yoo Jung poses with a relaxed smile. Though Ji Chang Wook performs the proprietor, it seems like he’s not going to be ordering Kim Yoo Jung round anytime quickly as she asserts who the true boss is together with her arm casually round him.

SBS additionally unveiled the group poster and the person posters of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung.

The group poster with a “science fiction” vibe stars Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, Han Solar Hwa (who will play Choi Dae Hyun’s girlfriend Yoo Yeon Joo), LABOUM’s Solbin (who will play Jung Saet Byul’s youthful sister Jun Eun Byul), Do Sang Woo (who will play Jo Seung Joon), Eum Moon Suk (who will play Ji CHang Wook’s greatest pal Han Dal Shik), Search engine optimisation Ye Hwa (who will play Jung Saet Byul’s pal Hwang Geum Bi), Yoon Soo (who will play Jung Sae Byul’s pal Cha Eun Jo), Kim Solar Younger (who will play Choi Dae Hyun’s mom), and Choi Younger Pil (who will play Choi Dae Hyun’s father).

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

