Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop, And Choi Sung Eun Confirmed For New Drama About Magic

The upcoming Netflix Authentic collection “Annarasumanara” has revealed its solid lineup!

“Annarasumanara” is described as a sentimental music drama a few woman named Yun Ai who turns into an grownup too shortly and the mysterious magician Lee Eul, an grownup who needs to be a baby eternally. The drama relies on a webtoon of the identical identify by author Ha Il Kwon that was serialized on Naver Webtoon in 2010 and has additionally been tailored right into a play.

PD (producing director) Kim Sung Yoon of KBS 2TV’s “Love within the Moonlight” and JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” will likely be helming the drama. The script will likely be penned by Kim Min Jung, who has beforehand labored with PD Kim Sung Yoon on “Love within the Moonlight” and “Who Are You.” Collectively, the director and author will contain musical parts in the drama along with the delicate sensibility and breathtaking magic of the unique webtoon. The collection will likely be produced by JTBC Studio and Zium Content material.

Ji Chang Wook will tackle the position of Lee Eul, a wierd magician who lives in an deserted theme park. Choi Sung Eun will play Yun Ai, who lives a dreadful life till she meets Lee Eul and goes by way of magical experiences. Her classmate Na Il Deung will likely be performed by Hwang In Yeop. Na Il Deung was once a scholar who solely centered on his research and didn’t know methods to bond with different individuals, however he learns in regards to the enjoyable of magic with Lee Eul and Yun Ai and begins to vary.

In the meantime, Ji Chang Wook wrapped up his earlier drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” earlier this yr. Rising actor Hwang In Yeop has amassed a robust following of followers along with his roles in “18 Once more” and “True Magnificence,” and Choi Sung Eun is a newcomer who has captivated viewers along with her appearing in “Past Evil” and the episode “Joan’s Galaxy” from “SF8.”

Watch Choi Sung Eun in “Past Evil” under:

