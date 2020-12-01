Ji Chang Wook In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Webtoon

Ji Chang Wook could also be engaged on a brand new drama once more!

On December 1, information outlet Sports activities World reported that Ji Chang Wook was in talks to steer the upcoming Netflix Unique collection “Annarasumanara” as the protagonist Lee Eul. Lee Eul is a mysterious magician who lives in an deserted theme park. Every time he meets somebody, he asks the unusual query, “Do you consider in magic?” making rumors run wild about him.

A supply from Superb Leisure acknowledged, “Netflix Unique ‘Annarasumanara’ is without doubt one of the tasks Ji Chang Wook has obtained a proposal to star in.”

“Annarasumanara” relies on a preferred webtoon by author Ha Il Kwon that was serialized on Naver Webtoon in 2010. The webtoon tells the story of a woman who loses her dream of turning into a magician and lives a troublesome life till she meets a mysterious magician who has but to develop up. The drama is reported to be directed by PD (producing director) Kim Sung Yoon, who has directed hit dramas like KBS 2TV’s “Love within the Moonlight,” JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” and extra.

Ji Chang Wook appeared in SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” with Kim Yoo Jung this summer time, and he can be starring within the upcoming KakaoTV unique drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” alongside Kim Ji Gained beginning this month.

