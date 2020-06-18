Ji Chang Wook Is Flustered By Kim Yoo Jung’s One-Of-A-Kind Job Interview In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Yoo Jung’s uncommon job interview with Ji Chang Wook!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy in regards to the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung).

On June 18, the upcoming drama launched new stills of Jung Saet Byul’s “very suspicious job interview” with Choi Dae Hyun, who certainly seems to be obvious at her suspiciously. In distinction to the haggard, slouching Choi Dae Hyun, the peerlessly poised Jung Saet Byul is virtually glowing as she exudes an air of imperturbable confidence.

Not like what you’ll usually count on from a job interview, the applicant appears to have the higher hand within the scenario, whereas the interviewer—who appears to be like confused and flustered as he clutches Jung Saet Byul’s job software—appears to be the one struggling to determine his subsequent transfer because the interview heads in an surprising course.

The producers of “Backstreet Rookie” commented, “Following the arrival of the unpredictable time bomb that’s part-time worker Jung Saet Byul, not a day of peace will go by at Choi Dae Hyun’s comfort retailer. We hope that you just’ll tune in to this starting.”

They went on so as to add, “Please sit up for the incredible chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, which can start with the very first episode, in addition to their passionate performing as they remodel into their once-in-a-lifetime characters.”

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the newest teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)