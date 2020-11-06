Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Gained, Kim Min Seok, And More Hold Script Reading For Upcoming Romance Drama

KakaoTV’s upcoming unique drama “Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” (literal translation) has shared pictures from its first script studying with the forged!

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” is a short-form romance drama that follows the lifelike courting lives of younger adults preventing to outlive within the hectic metropolis. Directed by Park Shin Woo (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)”) and written by Jung Hyun Jung (“I Want Romance,” “Romance is a Bonus Ebook”), it’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts.

The primary season is titled “My Lovable Digicam Thief.” Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Gained, an sincere and passionate architect with romantic beliefs. A 12 months in the past, a girl that he calls the “digital camera thief” stole his coronary heart one summer season night time earlier than disappearing, and he has not been capable of neglect her.

Kim Ji Gained performs Lee Eun Oh, a lovable freelance marketer who isn’t afraid to talk her thoughts. Though she lives an odd life as Lee Eun Oh, she has a secret alter ego known as Yoon Solar Ah, a free spirit with a barely loopy aspect. She impulsively adopts this false id in an unfamiliar place, however finally ends up falling in love with Park Jae Gained.

Kim Min Seok performs Choi Kyung Joon, who appears cynical to the remainder of the world however is a romantic relating to his girlfriend. He has been in a relationship with Web optimization Rin Yi for a very long time. So Ju Yeon performs Web optimization Rin Yi, a klutzy woman who’s lovable regardless of her quirks. Ryu Kyung Soo rounds out the forged as Kang Geon, a person who chooses the bachelor life.

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” will air on KakaoTV in December.

Try Kim Ji Gained in “Struggle for My Method” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)