Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, And Ryu Kyung Soo To Guest On “Ask Us Something”

Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, and Ryu Kyung Soo will quickly be showing on “Ask Us Something”!

A supply from the JTBC present has confirmed with Newsen that the trio is filming for this system on December 10. Their episode is deliberate to air on December 19.

Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, and Ryu Kyung Soo are starring within the upcoming Kakao TV drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis.” It follows the sensible love lives of younger folks preventing to outlive within the hectic metropolis. Whereas initially scheduled for December 8, the present’s premiere has been postponed to December 22.

