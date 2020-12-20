Ji Chang Wook Opens Up About His Dating Fashion, Why He’s Been Dumped In The Previous, And His Honest Feelings About His Looks

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Ji Chang Wook received sincere about his love life and the way he feels about his appears.

Through the December 19 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, Ji Chang Wook appeared as a visitor alongside Kim Min Seok and Ryu Kyung Soo, his co-stars from the upcoming KakaoTV drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis.”

Early on within the episode, “Ask Us Something” forged member Kim Younger Chul requested Ji Chang Wook whether or not it was true that he wasn’t glad along with his personal look. Turning to the actor, he remarked, “Chang Wook, I’ve heard that you just’re sad with the way in which you look.”

Ji Chang Wook defined, “It’s not that I’m sad, however my appears aren’t the fashion that I personally favor. I’ve actually deep double eyelids, however I favor a face like [Kim] Min Seok’s. That’s how it’s for me.”

Kang Ho Dong then requested the actor which “Ask Us Something” forged member he would select to appear like if he have been compelled to swap appearances with considered one of them it doesn’t matter what. Ji Chang Wook replied that he would need Lee Soo Geun‘s face, however with Website positioning Jang Hoon‘s top.

In a while within the present, Ji Chang Wook opened up about what he was like in his romantic relationships. When requested to explain his real-life courting fashion, he shared, “I’m very sincere. I’m not good at enjoying hard-to-get, and I’m extraordinarily sincere.”

Nevertheless, when Min Kyung Hoon requested if he was the one to admit first when he appreciated somebody, Ji Chang Wook replied, “I’m not good at confessing my emotions. As a result of I’m shy. I’m too petrified of getting rejected if I confess first.”

The actor additionally spoke about being dumped a number of instances up to now. When the shocked forged requested what he thought was the explanation his exes had damaged up with him, he revealed, “The second that I discover myself on the mistaken finish of an influence imbalance in a romantic relationship, I grow to be too clingy. I begin going by way of extra heartache.”

Website positioning Jang Hoon requested if that meant he turned obsessive, and Ji Chang Wook responded, “That’s proper, I might grow to be just a little obsessive. That makes issues onerous for each me and the opposite individual, and so there are occasions when that results in a breakup.”

At one other level within the episode, Ji Chang Wook impressed the “Ask Us Something” forged along with his taking pictures expertise and distinctive purpose, hitting the entire targets the workers had arrange for him with out lacking a single shot.

Try the clip of Ji Chang Wook exhibiting off his taking pictures expertise under!

Watch full episodes of “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles right here:

