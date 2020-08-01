Ji Chang Wook Prepares Romantic Candlelight Surprise For Kim Yoo Jung On “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new stills of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung on a candy date.

Within the earlier episode, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) reaffirmed their belief in one another and grew even nearer. Even when the entire world misunderstood Jung Saet Byul, Choi Dae Hyun by no means wavered, even going as far as to consolation her.

The brand new stills for the upcoming episode present Choi Dae Hyun main Jung Saet Byul to a particular location for a particular occasion. The 2 are casually however properly dressed for a night below the celebrities and Jung Saet Byul is delighted by the candlelight shock. Nonetheless, the ambiance quickly turns critical as the 2 have interaction in dialog.

This episode of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on August 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

