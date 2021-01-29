Ji Chang Wook Reacts Coldly to Kim Ji Won’s Tears On “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Beforehand on “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” Park Jae Gained (performed by Ji Chang Wook) realized all about Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Gained)’s hidden previous. In addition to discovering the stunning reality that every little thing concerning the “Yoon Solar Ah” he had been eager for was a lie, he additionally came upon that Lee Eun Oh was really shut associates along with his cousin Choi Kyung Joon (performed by Kim Min Seok) and his longtime girlfriend Search engine marketing Rin Yi (performed by So Ju Yeon).

Because the Lee Eun Oh described by Choi Kyung Joon turned out to be completely completely different from the assured and free-spirited Yoon Solar Ah he’d met, Park Jae Gained grew to become interested by the actual Lee Eun Oh and her painful previous.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Park Jae Gained lastly confronts Lee Eun Oh about her true id and the actual motive she broke up with him. As Lee Eun Oh emotionally tears up, Park Jae Gained appears to be like again at her with a chilly gaze that reveals simply how a lot issues have modified between them.

The subsequent photographs present a drunk and despondent Lee Eun Oh headed someplace with a suitcase, piquing viewers’ curiosity concerning the journey she is departing on—and whether or not she is selecting to disappear as soon as once more from Park Jae Won’s life now that her secrets and techniques have been revealed.

The producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” teased a sophisticated change within the relationship between the 2 leads.

“Lee Eun Oh is extraordinarily shaken after assembly Park Jae Gained on the rooftop occasion,” they stated, earlier than promising, “The actual motive Lee Eun Oh grew to become Yoon Solar Ah and the hidden reality of why she had to go away Park Jae Gained will all be revealed.”

The subsequent episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will air on January 29 at 5 p.m. KST.

