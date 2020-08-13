Ji Chang Wook Talks About His Current Aim, His Approach To Appearing, And More

Ji Chang Wook shared his targets and mindset about performing in a brand new interview with the digital pop-up journal NewBIN AR!

The actor, who just lately starred within the drama “Backstreet Rookie,” took half in a “Seoul Journey Story” picture shoot for NewBIN AR, Korea’s first augmented actuality journal. Ji Chang Wook participated in lots of elements of the shoot, from perfecting the idea after taking an in depth have a look at the supplies to even personally getting a classic automobile to suit with the theme.

In an interview to go together with the pictorial, Ji Chang Wook talked actually about what’s modified now that he’s an actor in his 30s.

“I felt impatient partly after I was in my 20s, however now I’ve undoubtedly grow to be extra relaxed,” he shared.

He went on to say, “These days there are lots of totally different children of content material channels and issues are additionally sooner, so I wish to present myself loads.” He defined that he desires to get nearer to followers by way of on-line content material.

He additionally talked about his strategy to being an actor. He stated, “Slightly than attempting to fulfill everybody, I feel that if I present how I’m working exhausting on the issues I get pleasure from and that I’m good at, then there shall be individuals who like that.”

A consultant from NewBIN AR stated, “We have been moved by Ji Chang Wook’s professionalism all through the method. He did his greatest till the top, and even after the shoot, he checked every part fastidiously and recorded the narration.”

Try the video from the shoot under!

Watch Ji Chang Wook in “Melting Me Softly” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)