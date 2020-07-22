Ji Chang Wook Thanks EXO’s Chanyeol For Sending Support To The Set Of “Backstreet Rookie”

Ji Chang Wook expressed his gratitude to EXO’s Chanyeol for sending a thoughtful present to the set of his drama “Backstreet Rookie”!

On July 22, Ji Chang Wook shared a photograph of himself in entrance of a coffee-and-churros truck despatched by Chanyeol on his Instagram Tales. The banner on the truck reads, “‘Backstreet Rookie,’ you are able to do it till the tip! I like you, Yong Pal hyung. From, EXO’s Chanyeol.” Ji Chang Wook wrote, “Thanks,” above the picture with an emoji of two hearts.

Ji Chang Wook is presently starring in SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” alongside Kim Yoo Jung, whereas Chanyeol not too long ago launched a brand new album titled “1 Billion Views” as a part of the sub-unit EXO-SC with Sehun. The actor and the singer haven’t revealed how they grew to become mates, however Chanyeol additionally despatched a snack truck to the set of Ji Chang Wook’s drama “Melting Me Softly” final 12 months.

What are your ideas on their friendship?

Watch Ji Chang Wook in “Melting Me Softly” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)