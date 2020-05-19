Ji Chang Wook Transforms Into A Clumsy Convenience Store Owner In Upcoming SBS Drama “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” has unveiled a sneak peek of male lead Ji Chang Wook in character!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” will inform the unpredictable love story of comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung).

On Could 19, the manufacturing crew of “Backstreet Rookie” launched the primary stills of Ji Chang Wook as Choi Dae Hyun, an unusual and harmless comfort retailer proprietor who can also be indecisive and upright. In the photographs, he’s sporting a blue vest, which is the comfort retailer uniform. He greets the shoppers with raveled hair and a brilliant smile. Nevertheless, when clients aren’t round, he virtually passes out along with his mouth open, and his exhaustion is emphasised by the darkish circles round his eyes. His clumsy attraction will draw laughter from the viewers.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Ji Chang Wook is an actor with the ability to completely painting his character with glorious immersion. From the primary shoot, Ji Chang Wook displayed ardour with a purpose to not miss any particulars, together with Choi Dae Hyun’s speech, facial expressions, and habits, and he made the character within the script come to life. Please look ahead to Choi Dae Hyun’s heat attraction and Ji Chang Wook’s transformation that can invite viewers to the world of comfort shops.”

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST following the conclusion of SBS’s “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” Watch the primary script studying right here!

