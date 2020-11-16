Ji Chang Wook Transforms Into A Romantic And Passionate Architect In Upcoming Romance Drama With Kim Ji Won

KakaoTV’s upcoming unique drama “Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” (literal translation) launched new stills of Ji Chang Wook!

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” is a short-form romance drama that follows the sensible love lives of younger adults preventing to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary is titled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Won, an sincere and passionate architect with romantic beliefs. A yr in the past, a lady he calls the “digital camera thief” stole his coronary heart one summer time night time earlier than disappearing, and he has not been capable of neglect her. With his expert appearing, Ji Chang Wook will realistically painting Park Jae Won who’s obsessed with each love and work. Already, viewers are extremely anticipating his chemistry with Kim Ji Won, who will play the freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh.

In the brand new stills, Park Jae Won has a deep and heart-fluttering gaze as he immerses himself into his digital camera. He visits varied locations in his on a regular basis life to take images and spends a dreamy day stuffed with romantic beliefs. Park Jae Won lives life passionately to the extent that amassing hobbies has turn into his pastime. Viewers are already excited to see Park Jae Won’s colourful day-to-day life in addition to Ji Chang Wook’s gentle charisma.

The upcoming drama might be helmed by director Park Shin Woo, who labored on “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate),” and written by scriptwriter Jung Hyun Jung, who wrote “I Want Romance” and “Romance is a Bonus Guide.”

The manufacturing workforce of “Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” shared, “Actor Ji Chang Wook, who has each heat and depth, is Park Jae Won himself.” They added that Ji Chang Wook harmoniously portrayed each his character’s heated ardour and romantic beliefs, revealing that viewers will be capable to see a brand new aspect of Ji Chang Wook within the upcoming drama.

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” will premiere in December.

Try Ji Chang Wook in “Melting Me Softly” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)