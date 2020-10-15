Ji.hlava Film Festival Draws 220 Films With 59 World Premieres

The twenty fourth Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival, which needed to pivot right into a digital solely occasion on the final minute, has unveiled a lineup (see hyperlink right here) with greater than 220 movies, together with 59 world and 26 worldwide premieres.

The competition, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8, features a South Korean movie retrospective, and a complete showcase of documentaries by African-American filmmakers.

“We’re sorry that we are able to’t display the movies in cinemas however we need to see the present state of affairs as a chance. One optimistic facet is that everybody will be capable to get to see the movies,” stated Marek Hovorka, the competition director. “Fifteen years in the past, the identical yr when YouTube was launched, Ji.hlava IDFF based the primary VOD portal devoted to documentaries. As we speak, DAFilms.com is among the main European VOD platforms,” he stated, referring to the partnership with DAFilms, which would be the competition’s streaming platform this yr.

“The individuality of this program is in the truth that other than over 220 movies out there to the Czech viewers, we are going to provide greater than 80 movies from Ji.hlava’s competitions to audiences worldwide, launched of their world, worldwide or European premieres,” stated Diana Tabakov, the manager director at DAFilms.

World premieres within the Opus Bonum competitors part embody Filippo Ticozzi’s “Dissipatio,” Philip Rizk’s “Mapping Classes,” Liryc Dela Cruz’s “On Endings,” Daniel Kötter’s “Rift Finfinnee,” Edward Kihn’s “Terrain Obscure,” and Viera Čákanyová’s “White on White.”

A variety of themes might be seen within the choice. One asks the query: the place is our residence? That is seen in “One Says No” by Chinese language director Dayong Zha that captures the determined combat to avoid wasting his residence of a person named Azhong towards a brutal building foyer.

One other movie trying on the seek for house is “Refugees Are Welcome Right here” by Tomáš Rafa, which captures the unsure state of affairs of refugees in refugee camps in Berlin.

A refugee from Syria who takes diligent care of his little backyard on the outskirts of Remse in France and who wish to change his momentary asylum for a everlasting house is the primary protagonist of “Gevar’s Land.”

The Black Cinema Issues part appears at “the wealthy and provoking custom” of Black documentary filmmaking, stated David Čeněk, its program selector. “The part introduces a radical change within the perspective of the African-American narrative, which has lengthy been dividing not solely American public however can also be slowed down with a whole lot of prejudice, ignorance and lack of empathy,” Hovorka stated.

The part will comprise works by Afro-American filmmakers testifying to their expertise of racism and violence. American curator Greg de Cuir Jr. was a advisor of the part.

The Clear Panorama part showcases movies from South Korea over the previous 100 years. One in every of them is Dongwon Kim’s “Sanggye-dong Olympic,” which follows the preparations for the Summer season Olympics in South Korea of 1988. The Korean authorities kicked 160 households out on the streets, tore down their homes within the slums of Sanggye-dong the place they constructed luxurious flats. The director spent three years with the households and witnessed their determined wrestle with the authorities. The movie initiated a brand new period of Korean social documentary.

One other chilling documentary is “The Murmuring,” directed by Byun Younger-joo, who describes the trauma of Korean girls who served as intercourse slaves to Japanese troopers in WWII.

Viewers could have the prospect to see the primary ever experimental movie within the historical past of Korean cinema, “The That means of 1/24 Second,” directed by Ku-lim Kim. Its fast-paced collage is crucial of the drastic urbanization of town of Seoul.

In addition to the screenings, the competition could have a considerable program of debates. “To be able to deliver the distinctive ambiance of Ji.hlava to on-line audiences, we have now ready a number of simultaneous dwell streams, all-day dwell service from the competition’s Lighthouse studio on the Ji.hlava’s central Masaryk Sq. in addition to an interactive setting interconnecting the viewers with the filmmakers,” Hovorka stated.