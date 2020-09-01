Ji Hyun Woo And Kim So Eun Get Closer In Upcoming Episode Of “Lonely Enough To Love”

MBC every1’s “Lonely Enough to Love” has revealed new stills of Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun.

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical and need to get pleasure from their freedom, however additionally they don’t need to be alone. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona. Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has mentioned no to relationship for the previous 4 years. Park Gun Il co-stars as Kang Hyun Jin, Lee Na Eun’s shut good friend.

Forward of the upcoming episode, the drama revealed stills of Cha Kang Woo and Lee Na Eun within the kitchen. Lee Na Eun is making an attempt to seize one thing excessive within the cupboards, simply out of her attain, when Cha Kang Woo comes up behind her to get it for her, stunning Lee Na Eun with the sudden closeness.

The following episode of “Lonely Enough to Love” airs September 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

