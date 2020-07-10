Ji Hyun Woo And Kim So Eun’s Upcoming Romance Drama Sets Premiere Date

MBC’s upcoming drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” (literal title) has formally set its premiere date.

The drama, starring Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun, is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and need to take pleasure in freedom, but in addition don’t need to be lonely.

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date…” has been scheduled to premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Alongside the announcement of the premiere date, MBC revealed that the drama has already been exported to Japan and three Southeast Asian international locations, indicating quick worldwide curiosity within the challenge.

With a couple of month remaining till the premiere, viewers are trying ahead to the chemistry of Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun within the drama. Ji Hyun Woo performs a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona named Cha Kang Woo, whereas Kim So Eun is Lee Na Eun, a freelancing copy editor who has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years.

Becoming a member of Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun within the drama are actors Park Gun Il, B1A4’s Gongchan, Son Ji Hyun, Kim San Ho, Cha Soo Yeon, and extra.

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date…” premieres August 11.

Within the meantime, watch Ji Hyun Woo in “Love in Disappointment”:

