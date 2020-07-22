Ji Hyun Woo Comes To Kim So Eun’s Rescue In Upcoming Romance Drama

MBC every1’s unique drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” (literal title) has launched new stills of Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun in a heart-pounding scenario!

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” is an upcoming romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical and need to take pleasure in their freedom but additionally don’t need to be lonely.

Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar character, and Kim So Eun stars as Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has mentioned no to relationship for the previous 4 years.

In the brand new stills, Ji Hyun Woo holds Kim So Eun in his arms on the backside of a slender staircase. The signage behind them means that the 2 of them are in some form of shared residing preparations. Kim So Eun appears to be like first shocked, after which displeased at discovering herself on this scenario, whereas Ji Hyun Woo seems stunned after which all in favour of her.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “Please sit up for the romantic chemistry between Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun. The 2 have shone brightly within the romance style on their very own, however they’ve implausible chemistry collectively. For each scene, the 2 actors are respectful of one another and talk about their characters whereas filming. Please sit up for the unusual however particular romance that the 2 actors created by means of their onerous work.”

This drama will premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

In the meantime, try Ji Hyun Woo within the drama “Dangerous Romance” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)